LETTER: Parents have valid concerns about CRT

Parents have valid concerns about CRT
The Free Lance–Star was right to call Virginia parents’ concerns about Critical Race Theory valid [“Virginia showing that it’s still a purple state,” Editorial, Oct. 22]. Many CRT books advocate illegal discrimination that parents have a right to oppose.
For example, Ibram Kendi’s book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” is a “comprehensive introduction to critical race theory,” notes a leading progressive news website. The key concept in that book is that discrimination against whites is the only way to achieve equality. It says, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
But courts have ruled that it is illegal in many cases to use discrimination to remedy past discrimination. For example, the Supreme Court ruled that a school district could not lay off white teachers for civil rights reasons in Wygant v. Jackson Board of Education (1996).
Twenty percent of urban school teachers have taught or discussed CRT c with their students, along with 8 percent of teachers nationally, according to a survey by Education Week. These percentages are higher in high schools, where books by critical race theorists are more likely to be assigned to students than in elementary schools.