LETTER: Parents have valid concerns about CRT

Parents have valid concerns about CRT

The Free Lance–Star was right to call Virginia parents’ concerns about Critical Race Theory valid [“Virginia showing that it’s still a purple state,” Editorial, Oct. 22]. Many CRT books advocate illegal discrimination that parents have a right to oppose.

For example, Ibram Kendi’s book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” is a “comprehensive introduction to critical race theory,” notes a leading progressive news website. The key concept in that book is that discrimination against whites is the only way to achieve equality. It says, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

But courts have ruled that it is illegal in many cases to use discrimination to remedy past discrimination. For example, the Supreme Court ruled that a school district could not lay off white teachers for civil rights reasons in Wygant v. Jackson Board of Education (1996).