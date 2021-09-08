LETTER: Parents, not kids, have mask-wearing issues

Parents, not kids, have problems with wearing masks

You’d be surprised by how seamless it is to wear a mask in school. Children in Stafford are required to wear masks for the first 30 days, regardless of age.

There were plenty of parents and students in attendance at the Aug. 4 School Board meeting where this policy was approved who shared their statements against wearing masks in school, claiming to “follow the science.”

But was it just the parents who really cared about the masks?

In my high school, I have yet to see any defiance regarding mask wearing. A student may forget to put it back on after drinking water, but no conscious rebellion yet. Perhaps there are a few noses hanging out and loose earloops, and God knows if they’ve washed their reusable cloth masks, but students at school are masked up and in the classroom.

Making masks political will just hinder our ability to ever emerge from this pandemic. It is glaringly apparent that assigning a political ideology to a piece of fabric that could save lives is naïve.