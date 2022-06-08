Letter: Parents should have say in student walkouts

Parents should have say when students walk out of school

Virginia students were manipulated by pro-abortion radicals at staged walkouts on May 9.

Today, the hysteria caused by the leaked draft from the Supreme Court is being manipulated even further among Virginia high school students.

There has been no final ruling form the court, and students should not be used by those with a pro-abortion agenda in this manner. The students who participated in walkouts at approximately 45 schools that day are being lied to, and those with an agenda are deliberately generating fear among young people. Young students are being used and exploited.

This is another example of parents’ rights to guide their children on sensitive issues being disregarded at Virginia schools. While some of the schools involved in today’s walkout actions supposedly asked parents to give consent, several did not.

Young women and teens need to be told about the over 40 pregnancy resource centers across Virginia that offer women free services, including medical care, housing, legal protections, etc. There is a wide network of help available to anyone facing an unexpected or complicated pregnancy throughout the state. No one needs to feel like abortion is the only option.

The situation in Virginia is complex, and currently the law in Virginia is very liberal on abortion. In fact, there are almost no protective laws in place currently in Virginia except a parental consent law. There is not likely to be any rapid change to the state of abortion law in the commonwealth regardless of what the Supreme Court rules in the Dobbs case.

Parents always have a right to know, and no one has the right to manipulate our children. Just because abortion is legal in this country, it is not always safe. Parental consent laws never usurp a woman’s right to an abortion. Parents deserve better.

Eileen Roberts

Parents For Life

Spotsylvania