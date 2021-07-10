LETTER: Park service is wasting money on resurfacing

Park Service is wasting money on resurfacing

Here we go again. The National Park Service wasting taxpayer’s money with its July 22 plan to re-surface Lee Drive in the Fredericksburg Battlefield with tar and loose gravel when 99.9 percent of the road surface is absolutely perfect.

The only possible reason that I can think of that would prompt the Park Service to schedule this road work is due to expiring federal funding, which in itself is the cause of so much waste of federal tax dollars.

However, my objection is based not only on the complete waste of taxpayers’ dollars, but more importantly on the rendering of this very valuable community resource completely unusable for recreational purposes for over a year.

That’s how long it took the last time this type of road work was done, only for the dust and loose gravel to be packed/washed away.

In the meantime, bikers, hikers, moms and dads pushing strollers, handicapped wheelchair patrons, etc. must face extreme dust and cars kicking up loose gravel for over 12 months.