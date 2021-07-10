LETTER: Park service is wasting money on resurfacing

Park Service is wasting money on resurfacing
Here we go again. The National Park Service wasting taxpayer’s money with its July 22 plan to re-surface Lee Drive in the Fredericksburg Battlefield with tar and loose gravel when 99.9 percent of the road surface is absolutely perfect.
The only possible reason that I can think of that would prompt the Park Service to schedule this road work is due to expiring federal funding, which in itself is the cause of so much waste of federal tax dollars.
However, my objection is based not only on the complete waste of taxpayers’ dollars, but more importantly on the rendering of this very valuable community resource completely unusable for recreational purposes for over a year.
That’s how long it took the last time this type of road work was done, only for the dust and loose gravel to be packed/washed away.
In the meantime, bikers, hikers, moms and dads pushing strollers, handicapped wheelchair patrons, etc. must face extreme dust and cars kicking up loose gravel for over 12 months.
The Park Service must recognize that the Fredericksburg Battlefield is more than just a pretty park to be viewed in a car at 30 mph. It is an extremely valuable community resource, and to make it virtually unusable for this period of time is totally unacceptable.
In my opinion, there are three solutions: 1) Do nothing. 2) Do very minimal repair where needed. 3) If you must resurface, don’t use the tar and loose gravel method.
After speaking with one of the park rangers the last time this was done, my understanding was that the Park Service wanted a more rural (shall I say Civil War) look.
David DeWitt
Stafford