LETTER: Partisan language is destroying our country

Partisan language is destroying our country

I’m assuming most of us agree that those who participated in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol should be identified, arrested, charged with the appropriate crime(s) and prosecuted in a court of law. The same applies to all others who have used violence to express dissatisfaction with the government.

But we should be very careful in how this recent event and its participants are characterized. Words have meaning, and their inaccurate use could lead to unwarranted and dangerous reactions.

The violence directed against the Capitol was a mob action, but was it an insurrection, revolt, rebellion, siege or uprising? These words have been used by politicians to describe the event.

Were all those who participated in the violence white supremacists, racists or neo-Nazis? These same words have been used by politicians to describe all of the reportedly tens of thousands of Trump supporters in D.C. who peacefully demonstrated on Jan. 6.

Much of the mainstream media is an echo chamber for those accusations.

I’ve looked up the respective definition for each of the above words and do not believe any apply, with an exception for those who participated in the violence.