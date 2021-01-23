LETTER: Partisan language is destroying our country

Partisan language is destroying our country
I’m assuming most of us agree that those who participated in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol should be identified, arrested, charged with the appropriate crime(s) and prosecuted in a court of law. The same applies to all others who have used violence to express dissatisfaction with the government.
But we should be very careful in how this recent event and its participants are characterized. Words have meaning, and their inaccurate use could lead to unwarranted and dangerous reactions.
The violence directed against the Capitol was a mob action, but was it an insurrection, revolt, rebellion, siege or uprising? These words have been used by politicians to describe the event.
Were all those who participated in the violence white supremacists, racists or neo-Nazis? These same words have been used by politicians to describe all of the reportedly tens of thousands of Trump supporters in D.C. who peacefully demonstrated on Jan. 6.
Much of the mainstream media is an echo chamber for those accusations.
I’ve looked up the respective definition for each of the above words and do not believe any apply, with an exception for those who participated in the violence.
The inaccurate use of such words fuels divisiveness and could possibly lead to further violence by pro-Trump and anti-Trump supporters.
I also offer that descriptions of Democrats/liberals/progressives as socialists and communists who want to destroy our country are mainly inaccurate and potentially lead to the same unwanted consequences.
We can and must do better, starting with the political leadership of each major political party. They must look beyond partisan political gain and exhibit the leadership necessary to calm tensions in our nation and identify bipartisan solutions. When we citizens accept such inaccurate and inflammatory words, we enable the gridlocked state of affairs that exists in the U.S. Congress.
We and our elected leaders fiddle while the nation slides into chaos, pressing domestic and foreign policy challenges go unmet, and our strength as the world’s leading super power more quickly erodes.
Bob Straight
Stafford