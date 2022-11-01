Letter: Patriotism calls us to vote for those who preserve democracy

Make no mistake, the future of the Founding Fathers' vision of Democracy is on the ballot. If Republicans take back the Congress, what will we lose? A woman’s right to make her own health decisions, sensible laws to reduce gun violence, the collective health and well-being of the population, any progress on reducing the effects of climate change, support for freedom in Ukraine, among many other rights at risk.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is spending millions of dollars on television ads to shamelessly lie and distort Spanberger’s many accomplishments that have benefited not only citizens of the 7th District but the country at large.

What does Yesli Vega offer? The same tired Trumpian talking points. She is a lightweight first-time county supervisor who has consistently voted no on virtually everything that has been proposed. She has no vision, no knowledge, and recruits vile outsiders like Ted Cruz to come to Virginia to try to convince voters that she has something.

She’s got nothing.

When asked about the contents of recent legislation, she admits she has no idea, but she’ll study up on it when she gets into office. Seriously? She is too cowardly to debate, having weaseled out of at least three opportunities to show voters what she’s got. She avoids the press and refuses to answer questions.

In contrast, Spanberger is the fifth most bipartisan member of the House and the most bipartisan Member of Congress from Virginia. She has voted against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House not once—but twice. She has recently called for new leadership in the Democratic Caucus.

Patriotic Americans in the 7th District can show the rest of the country the way to preserve Democracy by reelecting Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Michael McClary

Culpeper