When I read the obituary of the late Jack B. Patterson of Stafford County, his name and that of his parents rang a bell. While it’s a long-forgotten piece of history, his father Albert Patterson was a candidate for Attorney General of Alabama when he was assassinated in 1954 for trying to clean up his corrupt home of Phenix City, Alabama. That story was told in the 1955 movie “The Phenix City Story.” His brother John was a former Alabama governor. It’s not surprising that his life was a full one of significant accomplishment. He came from a family of accomplished and courageous people.