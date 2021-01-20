LETTER: Peaceful protestors are not insurrectionists

Peaceful protestors are Americans,

not insurrectionists

All of the media, including print, radio, TV and gossip, are wrong describing the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as being perpetrated by “Trump supporters.” That doesn’t surprise me, because they demonized our president at every opportunity, even if they had to make one up.

The tens of thousands of peaceful protesters were there to support those senators and congressmen who were lobbying that day for a fair accounting of votes.

Peaceful protestors are not “insurrectionists.” They are Americans who want to save this democratic republic from a repeat of the obvious theft and fraud of the Nov. 3 election, leading to the election of a radical Socialist/Marxist administration.

If you are honest, you may want to consider the months of anti-government Antifa and BLM riots, with looting, destruction of property, murders, etc. during the summer of 2020 as insurrection, which was condoned and supported by the Democrats.