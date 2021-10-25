LETTER: Peebles prioritizes traffic safety

When the basics don’t work any more, we have a choice: fix them or replace them.

I’ve had two opportunities to listen to the candidates for Fredericksburg City Council. Our current Ward 4 representative, Chuck Frye, has served for two terms and was recently selected as vice mayor. Sincerely, Chuck, thank you for your service to our community.

Amber Peebles is challenging the incumbent. She has offered her services of accessibility, accountability and responsibility. She believes that government should work for its citizens. Thank you, Amber, for your willingness to serve.

I was impressed by Peebles’ can do, rational approach—especially to traffic safety. She took the time to see firsthand the fixes that have been attempted to address public safety. She quickly saw how one part of the city got redress for its valid street safety concerns while another hasn’t.

She believes that all citizens’ safety is her primary concern. Traffic safety is not an either/or position but an all encompassing, inclusive one for her.

Yes, I realize there’s a process in government. But if the process impedes progress, then something needs to be done to address it. We’ve had time to fix traffic safety, but despite the efforts, the problem only grows.