In response to the recent horse deaths and column from Donnie Johnston, I don’t understand how anyone who claims to love and appreciate horses would ever support horse racing in any way.

These poor horses are being forced to run as hard as they can, carrying a jockey and weights when they are babies themselves. A horse's skeleton does not fully mature until they are 3 years old. Being trained hard and pushed hard puts a terrible strain on joints and tendons and bones that aren’t ready for such stress — it’s no wonder so many are catastrophically injured doing this.

Horses do have accidents under the best care and intentions, but forcing them at such a young age to maximize profits is unconscionable. Even the ones who survive the track and are rehabilitated to become riding horses often suffer from long-term foot and tendon injuries. I have seen many that have had to be put down from post-track trauma that develops into chronic lameness and pain. It breaks my heart seeing this played out over and over.

When I think back over the years to my own personal horse, how much he added to my life, what a great friend and companion they can be, I am thoroughly disgusted by this industry when money and profits are all that matter. Anytime money and animals are involved, the animals will always be the losers.

Linda Conrad

Spotsylvania