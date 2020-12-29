LETTER: Petitioning the courts is not treason

Petitioning the courts is not treason

I have been reading letters to the editor calling for the prosecution of the signers of the Texas lawsuit by 17 state attorneys general and 120 or more members of Congress.

Then I think of the 56 signers of our Declaration of Independence that made the King of England so mad that he sent the world’s greatest army to defeat them.

My Revolutionary War ancestors and others fought and died to protect those signers. Our Constitution gives us the right to petition our government for redress of grievances. We sign petitions all of the time; some to get people on the ballot and some to recall those elected officials we feel are not worthy of serving us.

The thousand or more poll workers who signed legal affidavits testifying that they witnessed election fraud should be heard and their claims should be investigated. The Trump camp has every right to petition our courts for justice if fraud is found.

Don’t forget that Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden to “never concede under any circumstances.”

However, it appears to me that our courts, including the Supreme Court, are too weak-kneed to handle this “hot rock” election, and so they tossed it back, too afraid to make a decision.