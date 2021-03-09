LETTER: Pharmacy benefit managers part of price setting system

Pharmacy benefit managers part of problem
I appreciate Mark Brueckl’s commentary piece [March 5] in response to my writing nasty things about pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in “Turn Against Pitfalls of PBMs,” Feb. 28].
I get the impression that we are on the same page regarding how patients/consumers tend to get screwed by what he rightfully notes is a “complex, inefficient and costly” system (which I think could be fixed with a single payer health care system).
I agree, medicines are outrageously expensive because drug manufacturers overcharge. Pharmaceuticals are the most profitable industry in the stock market.
I also agree the “chargemaster” prices that hospitals charge their patients for medicines—and everything else when they’re captive in the hospital—are outrageous.
I may have not accurately characterized the very complex, dare I say obfuscated, system of “buying and selling” of medicines. That it is instead a system of price setting. But I am certainly not alone in criticizing this extra layer of people looking to make a profit out of drug sales.
I would like to ask Mark Brueckl if PBMs are only making reasonable markups, why is the “spread” (the arcane and slightly coy term they use for profit) such a closely guarded secret?
What happens to the rebates PBMs get from manufacturers? The claim is a lot of them never get passed on to the patient.
If it’s not because they are wildly profitable, why are the insurance companies buying up the PBMs?
At a Senate Finance Committee hearing with representatives of the main PBMs, even someone as pro free market as Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said “it sure looks like you all are taking deliberate actions to pad your bottom line at the expense of the patient.”
Patrick Neustatter, MD
Fredericksburg