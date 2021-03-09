LETTER: Pharmacy benefit managers part of price setting system

Pharmacy benefit managers part of problem

I appreciate Mark Brueckl’s commentary piece [March 5] in response to my writing nasty things about pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in “Turn Against Pitfalls of PBMs,” Feb. 28].

I get the impression that we are on the same page regarding how patients/consumers tend to get screwed by what he rightfully notes is a “complex, inefficient and costly” system (which I think could be fixed with a single payer health care system).

I agree, medicines are outrageously expensive because drug manufacturers overcharge. Pharmaceuticals are the most profitable industry in the stock market.

I also agree the “chargemaster” prices that hospitals charge their patients for medicines—and everything else when they’re captive in the hospital—are outrageous.

I may have not accurately characterized the very complex, dare I say obfuscated, system of “buying and selling” of medicines. That it is instead a system of price setting. But I am certainly not alone in criticizing this extra layer of people looking to make a profit out of drug sales.