Letter: Photo shows democracy is safe in the commonwealth of Virginia
Letter: Photo shows democracy is safe in the commonwealth of Virginia

It was with great pleasure that I read the lead article in The Free Lance–Star edition of Jan. 16, “Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor.”

In addition to a well-written documentation of the inaugural address of Gov. Glenn Youngkin , I was even more impressed and gladdened by the photograph of the two governors.

A photograph (A16) accompanying the article shows former Gov. Ralph Northam evidently offering congratulations to the newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin. To further engage the meeting, Pam Northam and Suzanne Youngkin, the respective wives of the two governors, are shown in a warm and friendly embrace.

In my view, this photograph embodies the very essence of democracy. Two gentlemen of different political parties are shown in a respectful and honorable frame, greeting each other, perhaps as opponents, but not as enemies. At the present time, there are too many instances of hate and derision between representatives of our two main political parties.

As the outgoing and incoming governors of our commonwealth, it is self-evident that whereas opposing views are to be expected, compromise is also possible. The real winners in any controversy that reaches a mutually agreeable solution are the people, obviously directly affected.

I wish that all readers would view and remember the photograph I have described. We need to be reminded that so long as our leaders can treat each other with respect and goodwill, democracy is safe in the commonwealth of Virginia.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania

