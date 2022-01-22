Letter: Photo shows democracy is safe in the commonwealth of Virginia

Photo in FLS shows democracy is safe

in commonwealth

of Virginia

It was with great pleasure that I read the lead article in The Free Lance–Star edition of Jan. 16, “Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor.”

In addition to a well-written documentation of the inaugural address of Gov. Glenn Youngkin , I was even more impressed and gladdened by the photograph of the two governors.

A photograph (A16) accompanying the article shows former Gov. Ralph Northam evidently offering congratulations to the newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin. To further engage the meeting, Pam Northam and Suzanne Youngkin, the respective wives of the two governors, are shown in a warm and friendly embrace.

In my view, this photograph embodies the very essence of democracy. Two gentlemen of different political parties are shown in a respectful and honorable frame, greeting each other, perhaps as opponents, but not as enemies. At the present time, there are too many instances of hate and derision between representatives of our two main political parties.