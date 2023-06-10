As park-and-ride parking lots come online and are used, these places have a need for volunteer groups to adopt them. The program is like the Adopt-a-Highway, but is applicable to park-and-ride lots instead of the highways.

Case in point, the park-and-ride lot at Oak Grove in Westmoreland County. For several years, the lot has been used, but not all users keep their litter inside their vehicles. That being the case, there have been half a dozen viable solutions discussed by people who have that responsibility.

Just as in other places, in Westmoreland, signs have been installed at the Oak Grove lot with the message “Littering Is Illegal,” with a phone number to call. With that accomplishment, the Oak Grove park-and-ride lot needs a volunteer group to do litter cleanups when required. With the new signage, there are hopes that the lot will require less maintenance forthwith. Well, certainly, we can hope!

A large amount of appreciation is extended to Westmoreland’s District 3 Supervisor Dorothy Tate, the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, VDOT’s sign installation team and Roger Eitelman with Keep Virginia Beautiful.

As we all know, the park-and-ride lots will not stay maintained simply by thinking about it. These useful commuter parking lots need a little help from volunteers to pitch in.

Brenda H. Hynson

King George