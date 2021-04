Place names should not

offend anyone

I can’t believe that everything, including renaming a road, has become political. People are offended by every name that is suggested.

The easiest answer to the new name for Route 1 in Stafford is Richmond Highway.

Don’t name any roads, schools, etc., after any person. Names of places shouldn’t offend anyone. If they do, you have a bigger problem than just a name.

Susan Stakem

Stafford