Letter: Plant-based meat gets people upset?

The culture wars have reached a new height of absurdity (as hard as that is to believe). The press has reported an adverse reaction to Cracker Barrel introducing plant sausage to its menu.

You really have to be looking hard for controversy to get upset and complain about Cracker Barrel going “Woke”! It’s not as if customers are being made to undergo an abortion while being force fed a nonmeat sausage. You can see where this is going to lead next. Florida will ban nonmeat entrees from school menus. This step is necessary to prevent the grooming of young students to be vegetarians.