Letter: Please break generational curses at the polls in November

Please break generational curses at the polls in November 2022!

While the political party engaged in malfeasance has changed throughout American history, the subsection of the country targeted to its detriment has not. The cycle of exploiting the anxiety and fear of those struggling with legitimate, basic “kitchen table” issues is truly an American tragedy.

Somehow, the latter always succumbs to tribalism, preventing collaboration among communities with similar critical needs for employment, housing, food, clothing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and education. Moreover, our obsession with largely self-created problems of the ruling class never materially benefit the average American.

Those provoked to do the bidding of the ruling class, like the FBI shooter in Cincinnati, are quickly shunned and rarely able to reach what they imagine to be the “holy grail.” Frankly, I do not care that a search warrant was lawfully executed on the home of a rich, ex-president given prior, multiple chances that many Americans are never afforded. I am more concerned about the shameful but successful effort to block the $35 cap on insulin prices for non-Medicare receiving patients.

About 1.6 million Americans have type one diabetes; however, only seven of 50 GOP Senators supported this legislation. I have no tolerance for another legislator saying that my basic needs are too expensive and should be subjugated to the interests of billionaires and corporations currently driving up prices and contributing to inflation (as opposed to passing along savings to the American consumer received from tax cuts).

Please vote in November! Take the time to listen to debates on the Senate and House floors to determine the party working to improve your life. Stop being manipulated/distracted by “gaslighting,” which never contributes to our ability to put food on the table, pay rent or afford health care.

D. Hamilton

Stafford