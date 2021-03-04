LETTER: Please explain to me what 'xenophobic' means

Please explain to me what ‘xenophobic’ means

As I attempt to re-educate myself, I need assistance in understanding what is or is not xenophobic.

Republicans, and particularly the former president, are severely criticized by Democrats and the media whenever they call COVID-19 the “China” virus. I understood from this that to refer to a disease by the country of origin is xenophobic, which Merriam–Webster defines as “fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners or of anything that is strange or foreign.”

To reinforce this, President Biden signed an executive order that states, “The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin” and bans use of such language.

But President Biden continuously refers to a virus he fought while vice-president as the “Ebola” virus, named after a river in Africa where it was first discovered. The FLS did as well on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 26, the same day he signed the executive order prohibiting it, President Biden (unmasked in a federal building) commented on the “British,” “Brazilian” and “South African” strains of COVID-19.