Letter: Please run articles presenting both sides of the issues

Please run articles presenting both sides of the issues

On March 9 you printed an AP article opposite the editorial page with the bold headline “‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida.” Even though the article had been panned and was shown to be highly inaccurate, you repeated the cry of a few left leaning Democrats who were happy to spread misinformation. The seven page bill had no mention of any sexual preference, and the word gay is nowhere to be found. Maybe you should have read what the bill contained and actually reported what it truly said.

On March 15 you printed another inaccurate AP article about protesting truckers snarling traffic in D.C. [“Trucker convoy snarls traffic in Washington”]. A check of what really happened would have shown that the mayor of D.C. ordered police to close roads, preventing any traffic which was the true root of the traffic problem. A little research would have shown that D.C. tried this in 2008, and the courts found it unconstitutional and a violation of First Amendment rights. All streets should be open to the public.

It’s funny that previous AP articles about the left leaning protestors who closed streets in D.C. were praised for exercising their rights. At a minimum you owe your readers an apology and a correction, or maybe print an accurate article of both. Ben Franklin said, “Half the truth is often a great lie.” Maybe you shouldn’t be so trusting of AP articles.

John Powell

Stafford