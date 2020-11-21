LETTER: Please send Cox Cable to the Northern Neck

We need Cox Cable to provide service

to Northern Neck

I am a homeowner in Northumberland County with limited access to cable services. It would be great to get Cox Cable to buy out Atlantic Broadband, which has a monopoly on cable internet, phone and TV.

I suffered a partial installation last January. The company installed a box on the outside of the house, then refused to install interior wiring. I had to install cable wiring at my own expense.

After some complaints, I learned that company representatives had returned under police observation to uninstall the exterior box.

Cox Cable would be an improvement over the satellite and wireless services we have here. It is a larger company with more technical support.

Kay Davis

Callao