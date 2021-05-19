LETTER: Please use RBI for singular, RBIs for plural

Please use RBI for singular, RBIs for plural

We have settled into another baseball season, and once again I am confronted with one of my pet peeves: the dreaded Run Batted In. Or more specifically, the RBI.

Baseball is replete with initials and acronyms: ERA, OPS, AB, RBI and others. It’s a convenient shorthand when discussing the game and its history.

Here’s where I run into a problem: The plural of Run Batted In is Runs Batted In. Simple enough, and throughout most of my life, when a batter drove in two or more runs, he was credited in print and on the air with that many RBIs, putting the pluralizing “s” at the end of the acronym.

I can’t pinpoint just when it happened, but sometime within the past 20 or 25 years or so, an editor somewhere (who was probably not a baseball fan) decided that the pluralizing “s” should not be added since the pluralized word is “run” and not “in.” While this may be within the rules of grammar, it sure sounds stilted, as in “He had four RBI today.”

Many years ago, my seventh-grade teacher, Mrs. Weed (yes, that was her real name), said that grammatical rules should be followed in order to create a single, common language that we could all read and understand with ease.