 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Plenty of infrastructure to fix, especially in rural areas
0 comments

LETTER: Plenty of infrastructure to fix, especially in rural areas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Plenty of roads

to fix, especially

in rural areas

I don’t know where Robert Krol gets his figures from [“Data shows U.S. infrastructure isn’t ‘crumbling’,” April 7], but I don’t think he’s visited some of our rural areas lately.

In 2013, I purchased a home in western North Carolina on a state-owned road that was finished with gravel. Within a few short years, that gravel eroded to hard-packed dirt. Then, there were ruts so deep that a car would sink to its hubcaps. Repeated calls to the state finally resulted in the filling of the holes that wash away with the following rain.

This is not the only state-owned road in such condition in our country. There may be thousands, perhaps millions of them. It’s time to fix our major highways, but it’s also time to repair our rural roads as well.

Donna Fleming

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert