Letter: Plenty of reasons not to vote for Spanberger

Plenty of reasons not to vote for Spanberger

In his letter to the editor of Aug. 11, a writer says, “I support (Rep. Abigail) Spanberger because she supports the Ukraine.” A review of Spanberger’s record in Congress provides abundant reasons why not to vote for her in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections. Let me give the reasons I say this. Rep. Spanberger is like 219 of her fellow idealistic Congressional Democrat colleagues who just voted in lock-step with Nancy Pelosi for the misnamed $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act.” This bill is one of the greatest travesties ever visited upon the American people.

This amid the worst inflation in 40 years, when families are paying the highest gas prices ever recorded and shelling out an extra $500 per month for groceries and living expenses—a time when we are in a recession which the Democrats refuse to call a recession.

This bill raises the excise tax on crude oil and imported petroleum, a surefire way to increase already skyrocketing prices at the pump. It crams billions into Green New Deal mandates and giveaway programs that will result in costlier utility bills, concerns about grid reliability, and Third World-types of rolling blackouts.

Moreover, it increases the IRS budget to hire 87,000 new agents. This expanded army of bureaucrats will conduct as many as a million painful, unwarranted audits per year on ordinary working people like you and me.

In sum, this bill will make a bad situation worse by eroding household incomes, raising prices and expanding an already bloated federal workforce. It’s like pouring fuel on the fire already burning through people’s savings and bank accounts.

Spanberger’s net worth as shown on the internet is $5.43 million, so none of these actions will impact her. Vote for Spanberger on Nov. 8? I think not!

Wayne Colton

Fredericksburg