Letter: Plug for annual Fredericksburg Solarize campaign

Plug into annual Fredericksburg

Solarize campaign

With the increasing cost of fossil fuel energy, it is as cost-effective as ever to capitalize on the free energy source available to us from the sun.

Solar energy can power your home, and if you have an electric car, or soon will have, your car as well. The Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission is holding our annual Fredericksburg Solarize campaign in partnership with the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP).

LEAP is a nonprofit that negotiates with local solar companies for great deals on solar panels to help lower energy bills for our neighbors. This year’s solar campaign ends on June 30th. To find out more, visit SolarizeVA.org.

You can sign up for the program, including a virtual information session that is free and requires no commitment until you sign a contract with an installer.

A local solar energy success story is the Thurman Brisben Center Homeless Shelter. After investing in rooftop solar in August 2020, for many months it has not had an energy bill and has banked energy credits for future months. This has since yielded many thousands of dollars of energy savings used for other needed homeless services. Consider exploring the Fredericksburg Solarize program to both save money and do your part to combat climate change by transitioning from fossil fuels.

Robert Courtnage

Fredericksburg