Letter: Polestar? Editorials follow mainstream progressive viewpoints

Polestar? Editorials follow mainstream progressives

Aside from your description of Lapham’s Quarterly [“Yes, dear reader, we do have a polestar,” Sept. 9], you state that, as part of your editorial process, “We spend hours reading newspapers, journals, magazines, and books.

And we spend considerable office time challenging one another’s opinions, and debating a range of positions.”

This implies that, equipped with abundant, high-quality “raw material,” your editorial staff collects, reviews, assesses and debates a wide range of issues, culminating in substantive, objective, reliable presentations for readers to confidently consider.

Yet something puzzles me.

I do not recall, over the past eight months, a single editorial regarding social or political issues that has not reflected strong support for mainstream liberal/progressive viewpoints.

Not one. How could this be?

You state that “Raw information on its own is useless. It gains power when people thoughtfully analyze and frame information in a way that advances society.” While no doubt true, that presents but half a case. I offer a corollary: misinformation, or selective information, with deft rhetorical devices is far worse than useless; it is dishonest, dangerous and impedes societal advancement. It does not well serve objective, open-minded readers.

If, as you say, “we hope that … readers will come to appreciate the breadth and complexity of the issues, topics, and people that we write about and feature on our pages,” please provide more support for our doing so.

Carl Thomason

Stafford