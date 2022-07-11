Letter: Police reports should be taken and used to close gun loopholes

Police reports should be used to close gun loopholes

The latest mass shooting highlights a glaring loophole that, if closed, would help prevent more tragedies in the future.

In many of these cases, police have been called to a home because of a violent or threatening family member, but the family chooses not to have the person arrested and therefore will not press charges. As a result, there is no paper trail.

Huge mistake. If the police respond to a threatening spouse, boyfriend, or child, a report needs to be made. The officer needs to do a mental status evaluation or call in a social worker who can evaluate the individual and refer him for further evaluation or treatment immediately.

In the case of a person who is under the influence, a 48-hour hold and evaluation may be granted to the police in order to provide safety for the family and community. In addition, this provides a paper trail, and if the person goes untreated for anger issues or aggression, then that should be used as a way to prevent their purchase of a lethal weapon.

I am sure laws need to be amended or used in order for these things to occur, but again, this seems like a fairly easy plug for one more loophole.

Sandy Kenyon

Spotsylvania