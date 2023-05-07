A political cartoon (appearing April 16) was an insult both to the president of the United States and disabled folks everywhere. I have seen many videos of Joe Biden walking up and down the steps of Air Force One. He seems to have no mobility issues.

Just because you become a senior citizen, does that automatically make you disabled? However, what if he was disabled and needed a wheelchair? Does that mean he could not be president?

Disabilities come in all shapes and sizes and should not rule anyone out of becoming an elected official. Franklin Roosevelt was president and helped the U.S. get out of the worst depression and got us through World War II. He was paralyzed from the waist down.

If a senator or congressperson was in an accident and had to be in a wheelchair, would that change their ability to legislate? To millions of us with a disability, this cartoon is a slap in the face. By the way, I would need help getting up all those steps. Should I feel intimidated by that? I am upset that after all these years of the ADA, a political cartoonist thinks disabled people are a joke and should not hold public office and no one on your staff thought this would be offensive? Have you never heard of Stephen Hawking?

Judy Lawrence

Spotsylvania