LETTER: Political lynching at VMI

VMI is victim of political lynching
It is a shame that the Virginia Military Institute is being vilified by one of its infamous graduates, Ralph Northam, who has to be the worst governor in Virginia’s history.
He has managed to divide the commonwealth along political, racial and economic lines. Now in the wake of a Washington Post article alleging a racist culture there, he forces the superintendent out and calls for an independent investigation.
The school has a long and honorable history and has evolved over the years. But what Northam has done is to besmirch the institution publicly before taking any time to investigate whether the article had any basis in fact. He called for Gen. J.H Binford Peay’s resignation without establishing any bona fides. This is what we call a political lynching.
VMI has ranked among the top five public colleges and universities under Peay. Additionally, VMI’s racial diversity has increased from 16 percent to nearly 25 percent in the past 10 years.
The Post relied on the history of the school’s first superintendent, Gen. Francis Henney Smith, as proof of “relentless racism.” He became the first superintendent of VMI in 1839 and held that post until shortly before his death in 1890. So the author of the Washington Post article bases the claim of systemic racism on the views of the first superintendent who died in 1890?
Ah, yes, journalism at its finest. At what point does sanity take over, and we get back to some sense of normalcy? So long as Northam and the socialists occupy the General Assembly and the governor’s mansion, we’re in for a long and bumpy ride.
Neil J. Hornung
Spotsylvania
