LETTER: Political lynching at VMI

VMI is victim of political lynching

It is a shame that the Virginia Military Institute is being vilified by one of its infamous graduates, Ralph Northam, who has to be the worst governor in Virginia’s history.

He has managed to divide the commonwealth along political, racial and economic lines. Now in the wake of a Washington Post article alleging a racist culture there, he forces the superintendent out and calls for an independent investigation.

The school has a long and honorable history and has evolved over the years. But what Northam has done is to besmirch the institution publicly before taking any time to investigate whether the article had any basis in fact. He called for Gen. J.H Binford Peay’s resignation without establishing any bona fides. This is what we call a political lynching.

VMI has ranked among the top five public colleges and universities under Peay. Additionally, VMI’s racial diversity has increased from 16 percent to nearly 25 percent in the past 10 years.