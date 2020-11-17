LETTER: Political parties are too big an umbrella

Political parties are too big an umbrella

What a confusing election! The two parties have gotten so big and cover so many different issues that one hardly knows what one is really voting for—the person, a particular issue, against the other party, some or all of the above, etc.

It would make things a lot simpler if we had smaller, more focused parties.

For example, Trump—who really wants to make America a monarchy again, with him as king surrounded by loyal followers—should create the Trumpism Party, appropriately branded with his name. The actual Republicans—who adhere to American values, limited government and state rights—could then be the Republicans Party as before.

To make things more even, the Democrats could split into a party that supports current institutions pretty much as they are now. The Progressives—who want major changes to existing institutions—could have their own party. Perhaps the Evangelicals could also form a Christian Democratic Party.

This would make it much easier to know what one was voting for, although it would make things messier at the national level.

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg