Letter: Politician should not be a lifelong career

The United States needs to limit terms for senators, congressional representatives, and the president to six years with a one-term limit. No reelections. Serve your state or nation and return to private citizenship after your service.

Many countries in Europe and Asia also limit political campaigns to two months with some only allowing two weeks for candidates to make their pitch to voters, such as in France. Can you image how refreshing that would be instead of months and months and months of nonstop negative advertising, mostly by political action committees?

Representation should not be a purchase-my-seat-in-the-House-or-Senate process, which in many ways it unfortunately has become. Much of this current mess can be directly traced to the Citizens United Supreme Court decision which allowed for no limits on these political action committees' spending during elections.

Anyone else think that the opinion of the court that money equals free speech was totally absurd? That alone is enough for me to personally believe that the Supreme Court should also have term limits of 12 years with a rotating system of presidential appointments so no sitting president would ever get more than two appointments to the bench in any given term. Being a politician should be a public service, like serving in the armed forces, as I did, and not a lifelong career.

David Nelson

Fredericksburg