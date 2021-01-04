LETTER: Politicians, donors benefit from our division

Politicians, donors benefit from our division

If there’s one thing I’ve been reminded of i

I’d like to think I am.We’ve all become very sure of our positions, whether it’s about Donald Trump, the election, the pandemic, freedom vs. safety, Black Lives vs. police conduct, etc.

Our opinions are only solidified by the algorithms on our phones, the news we consume, what we read and from what sources. One of us has to be wrong, and we’re sure it’s “them.”

But it has occurred to me that maybe we’re both more wrong than right a lot of the time simply because we don’t have all the facts. Who is benefiting from this division?

As long as we’re all focused on these issues, we’re missing what we share collectively, and that’s dangerous to those who wish to move the pieces on the board while we’re not looking.

Who asked, “How are we going to pay for that?” when it came to the $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy or the military budget of almost $800 billion? Or the permanent tax cuts for the wealthy vs. the temporary ones for everyone else?