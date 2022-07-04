Letter: Politicians fuel division

Politicians fuel constant division

I am beyond fed up with the inaccurate, disingenuous, and revolting posturing of our supposedly well-educated politicians elected to, I thought, represent all of their constituents.

Democrats say all Republicans are antiabortion. Republicans say all Democrats are for abortion up to the time of birth. The unneutral media fuels the fire, raising the disgust each group has for the other.

What is the reality? A CNN article references a Gallop poll showing only 7–13% of people in the U.S. support abortions in the third trimester. Hardly a majority. It also reports the majority of Pro-life and Pro-choice people favor abortions to save the life of the woman, in the case of rape or incest, or if the woman’s health is at risk.

A Pew 2022 poll reported that 60% of moderate Republicans support abortion in most cases. It appears the actual majority of the people on both sides support abortion, with some limitations, like the European countries President Biden frequently mentions.

Could a bipartisan group from the House and Senate craft a bill acceptable to the majority of members and the people they represent? Why instead does the Womens’ Health Protection Act press for no-restriction abortions up to the time of birth, acceptable to only a small minority of the electorate and guaranteed to fuel significant opposition?

Are the Democrats truly serious or are they, like their DACA position, merely using this issue to fire up the electorate prior to a potentially disastrous election, to do nothing after until the next election cycle? Congress’ failure to represent the majority of its constituents is leading to divisive, abusive, and destructive behaviors which will only end in tragedy, as no one in authority is willing to stop it. Shame on both the parties, and We, The People, for putting them there!

Todd Blose

Stafford