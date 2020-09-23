LETTER: Politicians, media ignore the moderate majority

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Politicians, extreme media ignore the moderate majority

“America’s problem right now? It’s always us against them.”

“Views from across the nation” [Sept. 19] highlighted a major social issue that is very much misunderstood by many.

Social media sites, extremists, and the president (who is a grand master of divisiveness) use “us against them” to push views that do not reflect the generally moderate views and beliefs of the majority of Americans.

Most moderates generally have some conservative beliefs (fiscal restraint, low taxes, fewer regulations) and some liberal beliefs (universal health care, more environmental protections).

When a binary thinker hears one person’s view on one subject, they tend to assume that all that person’s beliefs are similar. For the majority of moderates, this is not the case. It is an example of not asking questions and making the fatal error of assuming that the binary thinker now knows all the other person’s beliefs.

Politicians and the far-right and far-left media have perfected the art of dividing their viewers’ opinions into either/or scenarios that ignore the wide diversity of views and opinions.