Anyone who served in the military like I did understands the importance of safeguarding classified material and the repercussions for failing to do so. Apparently, those lessons were never learned by the politicians running our country. We now know that the most senior leaders in the past two administrations have left office with classified material in their possession that they no longer required. In my day, any change of command or transfer of leadership necessitated an inventory to ensure that all of the classified material in the custody of the outgoing regime was located and properly transferred to the incoming regime.