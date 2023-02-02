Anyone who served in the military like I did understands the importance of safeguarding classified material and the repercussions for failing to do so. Apparently, those lessons were never learned by the politicians running our country. We now know that the most senior leaders in the past two administrations have left office with classified material in their possession that they no longer required. In my day, any change of command or transfer of leadership necessitated an inventory to ensure that all of the classified material in the custody of the outgoing regime was located and properly transferred to the incoming regime.
My question is who in the Obama/Biden and Trump administrations signed for custody of all these newly found documents? My recommendation is that the federal government conduct a security stand-down. Take a day when all any politician or government employee does is conduct an inventory of the classified material they are responsible for and participate in mandatory training on how to properly safeguard it.
I have known military officers who have lost jobs for failing to safeguard classified material. Some politicians should be losing their jobs now.
Jim Shelton
Fredericksburg