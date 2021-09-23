LETTER: Poor decisions burden the rest of us

Poor decisions burden the rest of us

Letter writer Bobby Anderson decries what he considers a burden somehow placed on him by those who have not gotten a COVID vaccine, implying that those people are needlessly using medical resources [“Unvaccinated place a burden on the rest of us,” Sept. 19].

I have a few questions I would like to ask him:

Mr. Anderson, do you smoke? Do you drink alcohol? Do you sometimes eat foods that are unhealthy?

Do you ever drive your car over the posted speed limit? Do you lead a sedentary lifestyle?

If you answered yes to any or all of the above, I hope you are aware that these things are done by choice and can eventually land you in the hospital.

By your own logic, health care should be given only to those who do not use it needlessly. Since you want application of health care to be based on a person’s lifestyle choices, if you ever find yourself in need of medical attention because of any of the above or similar behaviors, I certainly hope you will refuse care to avoid placing a burden on me because of your poor decisions.

James Pierce

King George