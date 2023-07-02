Can somebody explain to me why, twice in recent weeks, the editors at The Free Lance–Star thought it would be a good idea to run cartoons on the Opinion page that Catholics will find offensive at best and downright blasphemous at worst?

First was the June 4 edition, equating the possible entry of Tina Turner into heaven with the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. As if that weren't bad enough, the June 11 edition featured Jesus, at the Last Supper, lamenting some sort of cruelty to LGBTQ people. This was equated to His betrayal by Judas, which led to His arrest, crucifixion and death. This is unacceptable.

If these were cartoons similarly offensive to Muslims or Jews, I suspect that they would have gone over about as well as a lead balloon. I would recommend more tact in the future when choosing which cartoons to run, and remember Galatians 6:7: God will not be mocked.

Tom Turro

King George