LETTER: Possible solutions to our national predicament
0 comments

For quite some time, I’ve been giving thought to the present situation our country finds itself in. It is definitely divided and has been for a long time. Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden, or any future president, is going to change the status quo.

Therefore, I offer up these solutions for consideration:

All whites declare themselves Black. All Blacks declare themselves white.

Revolution. Then secession: north/south; east/west. States become independent or regionalized depending on whether they’re red/blue.

Send all whites back to Europe; send all Blacks back to Africa; give the country back to England. Or better yet, give the country back to the Indians.

Paraphrasing Roy Rogers, may the good Lord take a liking to us and show us a resolution.

Jeff Stephens

Locust Grove

