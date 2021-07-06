LETTER: Post Office is failing the public

Post Office is

failing the public

Like many Fredericksburg residents, I have come to rely on internet purchases in the past year or so.

But these days, whenever I place an order, one of the first things I check on is the method of shipping. I cringe when I see that the package has been shipped with the Post Office, particularly when it has been shipped via “Mail Innovations.”

When the package has been shipped with the Post Office, I usually plan on not getting it at all, much less when promised.

The Post Office has major morale problems. All morale problems can be traced to poor management. The on-time arrival of an order delivery by the Post Office has become a rarity.

Post Office management is failing to do their job, which is mail delivery, plain and simple. In any other organization they would have been replaced long ago.

Contacting the Post Office is almost impossible. They actively hide from their customers. Hold times on the hotline take hours. Emails go unanswered save for automated responses. These problems start at the top, every single time.

Michael Thompson

Stafford