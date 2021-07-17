LETTER: Post Office service delays are increasing

Postal Service’s

delivery delays

are getting worse

First of all, kudos to Michael Thompson for his letter in the July 7 newspaper [“Post Office is failing the public”]. I would like to add another complaint.

As a former postal employee, I cannot fathom what’s also going on with first-class mail. On Monday mornings, you would certainly expect some first-class mail—such as bills, letters, etc.—but no.

No first-class mail is delivered, only what one of my postmasters called “job security mail,” or junk mail. That always comes.

I understood the delay during the pandemic, but now in order for my bills to arrive at their destination on time, I have to pay (or should I say mail) them five days early. Is this what we’re paying for when delivery time used to be one or two days?

What can be the solution? I hope that publications like the FLS will put some pressure on the powers that be to improve this service that all Americans deserve and pay for every time they continue to support this agency.

Joyce Hayden

Corbin