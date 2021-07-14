LETTER: Pot shops should not be near schools

Pot shops shouldn’t be near schools

Our counties and localities have much to consider over the next weeks and months. One such consideration is how to roll out the legalization of marijuana.

Towns, counties and school boards should host town hall meetings prior to the implementation of pot shop legalization and requirements.

As a prior elected school board member, I would ask that special attention be made to any pot shop entity that is considering opening near one of our middle schools or high schools.

The high visibility of pot shops, which includes being within walking distance of our local schools, is a policy that is asking for trouble.

Let’s take time to listen to our public before making any decisions.

Our schools and the communities that surround them must continue to be safe havens for our children, youth and their families. This includes areas near school bus drop-offs.

We must all step up, advocate and never forget to serve as a voice for our youth.