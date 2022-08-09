Letter: Praise for Dr. Accousti and his staff

Thanks to caring,

responsive staff

I feel compelled to write this letter to apprise Dr. Kenneth Accousti of the unbelievable display of kindness and sympathy exhibited by his staff when I showed up at his office on Tuesday, July 19, without a phone call or an appointment.

I had torn my right rotator cuff three months prior and had reinjured it. I have had three previous surgeries for this condition but had never experienced the excruciating pain I had with this one.

The compassion on behalf of the staff stunned me as they immediately took me to an examining room, took an x-ray, and gave me an injection for the pain.

They contacted Medical Imagining to set up an MRI and sent me home with a prescription for pain. As far as I am concerned, they went above and beyond for someone who really needed their help.

Donna Walmsley

Fredericksburg