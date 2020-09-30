LETTER: Presidency requires mental competency

Presidency requires mental competency

Mental competency is the critical issue Americans must be aware of when they vote for president. So whether you support or hate President Trump, anyone with some intellectual honesty can see that former Vice President Joe Biden is not as alert, and at times displays bouts of confusion and exhaustion that bring into question his mental/physical status.

Not too long ago, many on the left were constantly quoting the 25th Amendment, implying that President Trump was not mentally fit for office. It is only logical the same standard applies in former VP Biden’s case.

In reality, we should not be voting for Biden/Harris based on the presumption that Biden will step aside in his first term and let Senator Harris take over. We vote for the person at the top of the Democratic or Republican presidential ticket, not the VP selection.

Democrats, independents and Republicans need to do some real soul searching before casting their votes in November. Do you vote for an individual who clearly has lost more than a step or two mentally since his vice presidency (Biden), or do you vote for a known quantity who is a crass and irritating individual, but has made an impact on economic, defense and foreign policy based on an America first ideology (Trump)?