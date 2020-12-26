LETTER: President Trump, Republicans are in denial

President Trump, Republicans are in denial

In the psychology of human behavior, “denialism” is a person’s decision to deny reality as a way to avoid a psychologically uncomfortable truth. Denialism is essentially an irrational action that withholds the validation of an historical experience or event when a person refuses to accept an empirically verifiable reality.

That Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election is an empirically verifiable reality. Voters turned out in unprecedented numbers and 81.3 million Americans cast their votes for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million votes and the Electoral College by the same 306-232 margin that he characterized as a landslide when he won in 2016.

While it is unfortunate that Trump and his supporters continue to deny that reality, it truly is appalling that 126 elected Republican members of Congress—including 1st District Congressman Rob Wittman—would support the feckless lawsuit brought by Texas to thwart the will of the people and overturn the election.