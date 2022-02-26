Letter: Price carbon emissions now so polluters will change habits

Price carbon emissions now

to change habits

I was impressed by the article from Richmond Times–Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette, “What rising sea level means for Virginia’s urban, rural, and military areas,” shared on fredericksburg.com.

My background as a retired Marine aviator with eight years of educating Virginians and our members of Congress about the national security threat from climate change tells me that Sublette is correct on the threat posed by sea level rise to military facilities in coastal Virginia.

Sublette notes one foot of additional sea water over the next 30 years may not sound like much, but these numbers assume that we actually start responding to climate change by slashing our carbon emissions now. The new NOAA data he cites forecast a total rise of 3 to 7 feet by 2100 as the likely outcome if we fail to act.

Clearly, we urgently need stronger climate policies now. The world’s top climate scientists stated in the 2018 IPCC special report, “Explicit carbon pricing remains a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.”

As a conservative, I would like to see Congress enact fees on fossil fuel companies, then refund that money to all Americans in a cash back measure. Economists agree that approach quickly engages market forces to cut pollution and turbocharge clean energy innovation, with the cashback protecting families’ pocketbooks and preserving their freedom to make their own choices.

As a maritime trading nation, the U.S. must keep the world’s sea lanes and chokepoints open. For that, we must protect our low-lying coastal bases against rapidly growing onslaughts from sea level rise as well as from malign actors. Only China and Russia will benefit if we fail in that.

Time is short. We should price carbon now.

George Kralovec

Annandale