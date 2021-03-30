LETTER: Printing Donnie's column on reopening was a disservice

Printing Donnie’s reopening column was a disservice

We all should be heartened by the increasing availability of vaccines to counter the COVID-19 virus. However, even as the pace of vaccinations accelerates, highly infectious variants are causing an increase of COVID-19 cases in 21 states, including Virginia.

In testimony before the U.S. Senate, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, warned that states reopening too soon threaten to undermine the progress that has been made against the pandemic.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified that it would be a mistake to claim victory over the virus until the level of infection is “much, much lower.”

Ignoring both the increase in infections and the dire warnings of experts, columnist Donnie Johnston writes: “Enough is enough. Let’s reopen the country.” Chiding those who practice social distancing to protect their children or grandchildren, Johnston declares: “It is time to open back up and move on.”