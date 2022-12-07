 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Prisons focused on money, not rehabilitation

I have been reading about the failure of jails and prisons in the paper. People in jails and prisons can get just as many drugs in there as they can on the outside, brought in by employees who should be searched every day.

There should not be a methadone clinic. It should be illegal. Have you ever seen a person trying to get off of methadone? I have seen a girl I know try to get off of it, and it was pure hell for her. She has never recovered from it and is now on Suboxone. It is better for people to be on than methadone.

Jails and prisons don't care about prisoners' medical needs. They are served food not good for anybody to eat. They want people to have to buy food so they can get the money for it. Everything is about money and what they can get out of you. May God help us all.

Rose Samuels

Colonial Beach

