Just as Roe v. Wade was overturned, it is time to overturn District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the U.S. Supreme Court on June 26, 2008, held (5–4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. That 2008 ruling has no Constitutional basis.

The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Does the TSA infringe on gun rights at airports?

To those deferring to the Federalist Society, I reference the Federalist Papers No. 29, where Alexander Hamilton wrote in the Daily Advertiser on Thursday, Jan. 10, 1788 that, “The power of regulating the militia, and of commanding its services in times of insurrection and invasion are natural incidents to the duties of superintending the common defense, and of watching over the internal peace of the Confederacy.” He further clarified, “This desirable uniformity can only be accomplished by confiding the regulation of the militia to the direction of the national authority. It is, therefore, with the most evident propriety, that the plan of the convention proposes to empower the Union "to provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States.”