Letter: Pro athletes should take vaccine for team

Pro athletes should get vaccinated

for their team

To become a professional athlete it takes years of hard work and determination. It also takes courage. Facing down a charging 350-pound giant is not a prospect most of us would look forward to. But professional football players are doing what they spent most of their lives prepping for.

They are an elite group and are paid salaries which dwarf what most people earn in lifetimes. They are coddled and adored by their fans. They may not always deserve it. Bravery on the field does not always translate into responsible behavior off the field. A player would certainly not refuse to use equipment that protects him or her from injury. But all too often such individuals place themselves in harm’s way by refusing to be vaccinated against a dangerous virus which, when contracted, takes them off the playing field and exposes their teammates to infection.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and proven to be the best way to protect ourselves and others from becoming sick. Unfortunately, the vaccine has become politicized and lied about with claims that are wrong, misleading, foolish and dangerous. After millions and millions of doses, it does its job well with minimal side effects.