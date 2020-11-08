LETTER: Pro-life but not pro-mask?

If you’re pro-life, why not pro-mask?

I have a hard time understanding how some people are against a woman’s right to choose and believe the government should tell us what we can and cannot do.

They think that abortion is the same as murder. Then those same people think it is not all right for the government to tell us we must wear masks in public.

We know that by not wearing a mask, they can infect and possibly kill pregnant women and their babies, even though that person has chosen to bring a new life into the world. It is not the person who wears a mask who keeps from getting infected; we do it because we respect our fellow citizens and want to be responsible members of our society.

The question may be if I get COVID-19 and contact tracing shows that a non- mask wearer gave it to me, can I sue them for negligent endangerment, and if I die, is it homicide?

Robert Quinn

Montross