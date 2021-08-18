LETTER: Problem at Post Office is management, not carriers

Management, not carriers, is problem at Postal Service

I have recently read two letters in the FLS regarding the Postal Service. Mr. Young says he uses the post offices in our area. Lucky him. He does not mention the one on Princess Anne which delivers my mail.

My mail carrier is a hardworking individual and gives a lot more than I suspect he gets. I have heard from various sources that no one is making overtime and everyone has to take time off. Does that make sense to you? I would suspect that this gentleman gets home around 9 p.m.

However, for the first time in my adult life, we have not received mail about four times. I guess the old saying about rain and snow does not apply at the Princess Anne Post Office.

I believe the problem is management. Why would they not pay overtime, but have the carriers take time off when they don’t have that many carriers?

Why would they require the carriers to deliver packages first? Do they have to go back to Princess Anne and pick up the other mail, which is about 15 miles round trip? Maybe management could save that gas money and give their hardworking carriers overtime.